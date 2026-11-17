Dr Renee Hoenderkamp, 59, expecting 3rd child using frozen eggs
Dr. Renee Hoenderkamp, a British TV presenter and NHS nurse practitioner, just shared on GB News that she's expecting her third child at age 59, nearly four decades after having her first.
She conceived through IVF using eggs she froze in her 30s.
The news surprised her co-hosts and sparked mixed reactions online.
Responding to critics, Hoenderkamp said she's grateful for support and is choosing to ignore negativity: "Now I am back on line, for all of the thousands of messages congratulating me on the news of my new daughter - THANK YOU!!!! For the rest - I don't care what you think,"
Hoenderkamp feels prepared to raise daughter
Hoenderkamp says she feels more prepared now than ever to raise her new daughter alongside her 37-year-old son and eight-year-old daughter.
She credits life experience for giving her extra patience and wisdom this time around: "My new daughter will arrive into a family where she is desperately wanted, surrounded by people who already love her. In a world where much of our news is cause for enormous gloom, isn't that something to celebrate?"
Addressing concerns about being an older mom, she emphasized that what matters most is creating a loving home: "My new daughter will arrive into a family where she is desperately wanted, surrounded by people who already love her. In a world where much of our news is cause for enormous gloom, isn't that something to celebrate?"