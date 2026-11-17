Dr. Renee Hoenderkamp, a British TV presenter and NHS nurse practitioner, just shared on GB News that she's expecting her third child at age 59, nearly four decades after having her first.

She conceived through IVF using eggs she froze in her 30s.

The news surprised her co-hosts and sparked mixed reactions online.

Responding to critics, Hoenderkamp said she's grateful for support and is choosing to ignore negativity: "Now I am back on line, for all of the thousands of messages congratulating me on the news of my new daughter - THANK YOU!!!! For the rest - I don't care what you think,"