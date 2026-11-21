Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo Isidro' arrested after dramatic gunfight
What's the story
Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, a notorious Mexican drug lord also known as "El Chapo Isidro," has reportedly been arrested in Guasave, Sinaloa province. The operation was led by the Mexican Army and resulted in violent clashes with armed militants. The gunfire was so intense that it interrupted a baseball game at Kuroda Park stadium, home to the 2026 Liga Mexicana summer professional league match.
Operation chaos
'El Chapo Isidro' arrest operation
The operation to capture Meza Flores was carried out by "elite military forces" using "stealth and surprise." However, they were met with armed resistance, resulting in gunfire and explosions.
Local authorities confirmed an "attack on federal personnel" in Guasave during the operation.
Footage showed what appeared to be Mexican security force helicopters firing rapidly from above.
Criminal history
Meza Flores is on FBI's most wanted list
Meza Flores is the leader of the Meza-Flores criminal organization, also known as Los Mazatlecos.
He is one of the FBI's 10 most-wanted fugitives and was indicted on drug trafficking violations and possession of firearm charges in 2019.
The US Treasury Department had said that his cartel was involved in an "extremely violent turf war" with Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's Sinaloa Cartel.
Arrest details
Arrest of Meza Flores
The Mexican military conducted the operation to capture Meza Flores with support from the United States, much like they did in the case of Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) leader Nemesio Oseguera, known as El Mencho.
The FBI had offered a $5 million reward for information leading to his arrest.
The operation resulted in violent clashes, roadblocks set up by militants, and gunfire spreading into Guasave.