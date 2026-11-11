DRC Ebola outbreak surpasses 11,000 cases and 5,387 deaths
Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo have now topped 11,000, with 5,387 lives lost since the outbreak was declared in mid-May.
This is the deadliest Ebola wave the DRC has ever seen, and with no known vaccine or treatment for this virus strain, stopping its spread is proving tough, especially as it's already reached eight provinces.
Conflict hampers Ebola response in DRC
Ongoing conflict and a weak health care system are making it even harder to contain the outbreak.
With 11,042 cases and resources stretched thin, authorities say the outbreak is hard to contain.
This is now Africa's second-worst Ebola epidemic after West Africa's 2014-16 outbreak.