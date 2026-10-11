Drone strikes MT Petro Dolphin near Oman, 2 Indians missing
World
A drone hit the MT Petro Dolphin oil tanker near Oman on October 11, leaving two Indian crew members missing.
Nine others were rescued and are safe, while local coast guard teams are still searching for the missing sailors.
Valthera hit, 11 Indian crew safe
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the government is working closely with local teams to help with rescue efforts.
On the same day, another tanker, M/T Valthera, was hit in the Strait of Hormuz, but all 11 Indian crew on board made it out safely.
Authorities are keeping a close watch on these incidents and staying in touch with ship managers to support everyone involved.