Drones and Russian strikes kill 3 across Ukraine and Russia
Russian strikes in Ukraine's Odesa region killed two people and injured three others, including a child.
Meanwhile, a Russian drone set an apartment building on fire in Kyiv, leaving two residents hurt.
On the other side of the border, a drone attack in Russia's Samara region killed one person and knocked out power.
Ukraine air defenses under pressure
These back-and-forth attacks show just how tense things are between Russia and Ukraine right now.
Both sides are dealing with casualties and damage to homes and infrastructure.
Even with support from Western allies, Ukraine's air defenses are feeling the pressure as these strikes keep coming.