Dutch government increases employment permit fees from €423 to €438
Thinking about moving to the Netherlands for work?
Heads up: starting January 1, 2027, the Dutch government is bumping up fees for employment-related residence permits like the Highly Skilled Migrant visa and EU Blue Card.
The cost will go from €423 to €438, thanks to an update tied to wage growth.
Netherlands family and sponsor fees rise
If you're eyeing a family permit or planning a postgraduate job hunt with an orientation year permit, those fees are also rising, from €254 to €263.
Permanent residency will cost more, rising from €254 to €263.
Employers who sponsor visas will face bigger bills too: recognized sponsors pay €5,263, while groups of companies with fewer than 50 employees globally pay €2,630.