Dutch government plans to replace 25,000 central jobs with AI
World
The Dutch government is set to swap out 25,000 central government jobs for AI and automation over the next few years, aiming to save about $3.9 billion a year starting in 2035.
With a current workforce of 160,000, this move is all about boosting productivity by 20% and making the public sector more efficient for the long haul.
Some ministries face 60% staff cuts
The job cuts will hit several ministries and policy agencies (some could see up to 60% fewer staff), but essential services like police and defense are staying untouched.
A detailed rollout plan for AI in these areas is coming next year.
The Netherlands is leading the way in using tech to streamline government work.