East Harlem special-education teacher faces complaints after vigil disruption
World
Mia Kurzer, a special-education teacher in East Harlem, is facing complaints after joining a protest that disrupted a vigil for October 7 massacre victims.
The protest included chants cheering on Hamas and Hezbollah flags, sparking concerns about the environment for Jewish students and faculty at her school.
Moshe Spern files complaint against Kurzer
Jewish activist and educator Moshe Spern filed a formal complaint, saying Kurzer's actions (including wearing a keffiyeh at school on October 7) go against the Department of Education's rules and create an unwelcoming space.
He's called for an official investigation.
So far, Kurzer hasn't commented on the situation.