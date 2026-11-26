Ebola in DR Congo surges, death rate near 50%
Ebola is spreading fast in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, with cases now more than 12,000 since May.
Ongoing fighting between government forces and rebel groups is making things worse, and the death rate is close to 50%.
Health officials warn this could turn out even bigger than the West African epidemic of 2014-2016.
Ebola response hampered, Bundibugyo lacks vaccine
Battles near key towns have forced evacuations and made it hard for health teams to isolate patients or track the virus.
Dr. Catherine Smallwood, WHO's Ebola incident manager, said that staff shortages are a real problem because of the violence.
To complicate things further, this outbreak is caused by a rare Bundibugyo strain (there is no approved vaccine yet), so stopping it will take even more teamwork and trust on the ground.