Ecuador cocoa output down 7%, global chocolate prices may rise
Heavy rains from El Nino have flooded cocoa farms in Ecuador, forcing many to abandon their cacao fields.
This season's output is now expected to drop by 7%, which means there's less cocoa to go around, and that could push up global chocolate prices.
Ecuador road washouts complicate cocoa transport
Ecuador, the world's third-largest grower, helps balance shortages from West Africa.
But with roads washed out and beans harder to move, experts say we might see more price swings ahead.
Even though last season's large surplus from West Africa offers some short-term relief, the ongoing weather troubles highlight how climate change can shake up the treats we love.