Ecuadorian fishermen sue US over alleged March drone strike
16 fishermen from Ecuador are taking the US government to court, saying an alleged drone strike on their boat last March left two crew members badly burned.
They also claim they were arrested without reason and mistreated by US military personnel, then forced to go to El Salvador.
The case just landed in a Pennsylvania federal court.
Fishermen seek compensation, question US campaign
Their lawyer, Dan Kovalik, says, "We are certain that when all the evidence comes out, it will be very clear that the US was behind this," and is pushing for compensation for their injuries and trauma.
This lawsuit also highlights bigger questions about the U.S.'s ongoing campaign against suspected drug-trafficking boats in the Pacific, an operation that's drawn international attention and controversy.