Ed Miliband: UK sanctions 8 companies over West Bank settlements
The UK just sanctioned eight companies involved in building Israeli settlements in the West Bank, aiming to disrupt their flow of finance and slow settlement growth.
Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband says this move highlights the U.K.'s push for a two-state solution, especially as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens.
UK trade ban and Israeli uncertainty
These sanctions follow a recent UK trade ban on goods from Israeli settlements and come as political uncertainty grows in Israel after elections with no clear winner.
With coalition talks underway and tensions still high, the region's path to peace remains complicated.