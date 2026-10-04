Egypt detains Mohamed Ashraf on terrorism and false news charges

The crackdown has sparked global criticism: more than 80 rights groups, including Human Rights Watch, are calling for the journalists' release.

Matsadaash's co-founder Abdelrahman Mansour strongly denied any Brotherhood ties, calling the arrests "one of the gravest attacks on journalism in Egypt's modern history."

Meanwhile, Egyptian journalists have staged a sit-in in Cairo to demand their colleagues' release, highlighting growing concerns about press freedom in Egypt.