Israel: Eisenkot invites Netanyahu's Likud for coalition talks
What's the story
Gadi Eisenkot, the leader of Israel's centrist Yashar party, has invited Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party for coalition talks. The discussions are set to begin on Sunday as part of efforts to form a new government after the October election left no clear majority. Eisenkot's camp is divided over potential alliances with ultra-Orthodox parties, Arab-majority lists, or forming a national unity government with Netanyahu's bloc.
Coalition commitment
Eisenkot's camp divided over potential alliances
Eisenkot's Yashar party said the invitation to Likud shows a "genuine commitment to forming the broadest possible government."
Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, an influential figure in Eisenkot's camp, has called for a "Zionist unity government headed by Eisenkot" and ruled out joining Netanyahu's bloc.
Meanwhile, Netanyahu has pushed for a national unity government, citing security concerns.
Unity conditions
Likud lays out conditions for unity government
Likud has also laid out its conditions for a unity government with Eisenkot's camp.
The party called for an end to "all personal attacks and incitement" and political "boycotts" against Netanyahu and the government.
They proposed a joint declaration committing to a unity government comprising "all parties that support the existence of the State of Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people," excluding Arab parties.
Government guidelines
Proposed guidelines for unity government
The proposed guidelines for a unity government include recognizing Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people, rejecting Palestinian statehood, and maintaining Israel's "security zones" in Syria, Lebanon, and Gaza.
The issue of ultra-Orthodox military conscription is also a key point in Likud's proposal.
Eisenkot has until December 6 to form a government and has vowed not to let negotiations drag on indefinitely.