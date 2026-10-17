Heavy El Nino rains have caused major flooding across Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay, pushing thousands of people out of their homes.
In Argentina's Corrientes province, the Parana River hit 4.7 meters, while more than 2,000 residents in Ayolas, Paraguay, had to evacuate due to the river reaching its highest level there in more than four decades.
The situation is still critical as rivers keep rising.
Flooding has even shut down access to the walkway to the Devil's Throat, a favorite spot for tourists.
With more heavy rain expected in the coming months in northwest Uruguay and through December in southern Brazil, local authorities are scrambling (digging canals, installing drains, and managing dam releases) to keep things under control.
Everyone's hoping these efforts help communities stay safe until the weather calms down.