Eleven-year-old given at least 7 years detention for violent attack
An 11-year-old girl has been given at least seven years in juvenile detention for a violent attack on a five-year-old last year.
The incident, which happened when the girl was just 10, left the younger child with serious injuries and lasting trauma.
Judge Kristin Sweeney calls crime unprecedented
At sentencing Wednesday, Judge Kristin Sweeney said, "I have been working in juvenile court since the 1990s, and I have never seen a crime like this one."
The victim's mother spoke about her daughter's ongoing struggles, nightmares, and feeling since the attack.
The second child involved, now 10, pleaded guilty to related charges and will be sentenced soon.