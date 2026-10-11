Elisabeth Braw's 'Undersea War' reveals Russia and China targeting cables
World
A new book by Elisabeth Braw, Undersea War, uncovers how Russia and China have been quietly targeting underwater cables, the invisible wires that keep our data flowing.
Braw points to a 2024 incident where a Chinese ship cut key communication lines in the Baltic Sea, showing just how fragile these connections really are.
Braw urges backup cables and defenses
Because most of our digital lives rely on these cables, attacks like this could seriously disrupt everything from texts to banking.
The problem? Old-school maritime laws make it tough to hold anyone responsible.
Braw suggests we need backup cables and stronger defenses as soon as possible to keep the world connected and safe from sneaky sabotage.