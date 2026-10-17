Elizabeth Holmes eligible for release February 2030 after good behavior
World
Elizabeth Holmes, the former Theranos CEO known for one of Silicon Valley's biggest scandals, is set to leave prison two years earlier than planned thanks to good behavior.
She was originally given more than 11 years for defrauding investors, but now she'll be eligible for release in February 2030.
Holmes entering halfway house August 2027
Before full freedom, Holmes will move to a halfway house in August 2027 to help her adjust back into everyday life under supervision.
Her dramatic rise and fall has already inspired the book Bad Blood and Hulu's The Dropout, both showing how her actions shook up the tech and healthcare worlds.