Elizabeth police chief candidate Christopher Paul faces child rape charges
Christopher Paul, who was arrested last month on child rape charges from incidents in 2005 and 2006, is now the only candidate for police chief in Elizabeth, Louisiana.
Since his opponent had to drop out for eligibility reasons, Paul is running unopposed and can still take office unless he is convicted of a felony before January 1, 2027.
Elizabeth council approves December appointment vote
The national non-profit Youth Peace & Justice Foundation is urging Paul to step down.
Mayor Mandy Leo Green said the governing council "can alter the ballot" is something it cannot do.
Elizabeth's governing council approved a special 12 December election for community voters to decide whether the village's police chief should be appointed instead of elected.
Meanwhile, if enough qualified voters (40%) sign a recall petition, they could start a recall process to remove him.