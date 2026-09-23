Elon Musk calls Xi Jinping 'great leader' citing China's growth
World
Elon Musk just called Chinese President Xi Jinping a "great leader" during a recent interview on China's CCTV, pointing out how much China has grown under his leadership: think new buildings and infrastructure constructed in the country.
Musk said these changes are making life better for everyday people in China.
Elon Musk praises Tesla Shanghai factory
Musk also couldn't stop praising Tesla's Shanghai factory, calling it a "gem" and highlighting Elon Musk's "incredibly talented, hardworking, and trustworthy" team there.
This comes right before an important summit between Xi and US President Trump, adding some positive vibes to ongoing U.S.-China relations.