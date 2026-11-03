Elon Musk donates nearly $500 million as midterm spending nears $12B
World
The 2026 US midterms are about to break records, with campaign spending expected to hit nearly $12 billion.
Super PACs are pouring money into key races, and Elon Musk has stepped in as the biggest individual donor, dropping nearly $500 million to boost Republicans, especially in Texas.
Top 40 donors contributed $2.4B
Big donors are making waves: The top 40 alone have already given $2.4 billion, with names like George Soros and Michael Bloomberg backing Democrats, while Jeff Yass and the Uihlein family support Republicans.
Most of this cash, $11.15 billion, has gone straight into advertising, showing just how much wealthy individuals and groups can shape who ends up in Congress.