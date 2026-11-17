Elon Musk joins Trump in China but skips APEC meeting
Elon Musk is tagging along with US President Donald Trump on his upcoming visit to China.
While Musk will be there for the trip, he won't be joining Trump at the high-stakes meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin during the APEC summit this Thursday, according to a senior White House official.
Trump will raise Iran at APEC
The main event, a first-ever sit-down between Trump, Xi, and Putin, will focus on nuclear non-proliferation, with Iran expected to feature among the topics.
A senior US official shared that Trump is set to bring up Iran directly.
Besides that, Trump's tour also includes the ASEAN summit and aims to open up talks about arms control and security issues like Ukraine.