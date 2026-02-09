Epstein bragged about dining with Musk, Zuckerberg, and Hoffman

A batch of documents from the US Department of Justice has revealed details of a "wild" dinner in 2015 attended by Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk . The emails, part of the Jeffrey Epstein Files, show that he boasted about this gathering in an email to billionaire Tom Pritzker on August 20, 2015. In his response to Pritzker's query about his New York plans on August 27, Epstein wrote: "Not sure yet. I had dinner with Zuckerberg, Musk, Thiel Hoffman—wild."

Event details Reid Hoffman hosted dinner for neuroscientist Ed Boyden The dinner, which took place in Palo Alto, was reportedly hosted by LinkedIn Co-founder Reid Hoffman for MIT neuroscientist Ed Boyden. Vanity Fair had reported on the event at the time, suggesting that Musk introduced Zuckerberg to Epstein, although Musk has denied this claim. Both Zuckerberg and Musk have since downplayed their associations with Epstein.

Denials Zuckerberg and Musk deny claims Zuckerberg's spokesperson had said he met Epstein "in passing one time at a dinner honoring scientists that was not organized by Epstein." Musk, on the other hand, denied introducing Zuckerberg to Epstein. He said, "I don't know the guy well enough to do so," adding that "Epstein is obviously a creep" and "Zuckerberg is not a friend of mine."

