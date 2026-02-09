LOADING...
Epstein bragged about dining with Musk, Zuckerberg, and Hoffman
The dinner took place in 2015

By Dwaipayan Roy
Feb 09, 2026
04:15 pm
What's the story

A batch of documents from the US Department of Justice has revealed details of a "wild" dinner in 2015 attended by Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk. The emails, part of the Jeffrey Epstein Files, show that he boasted about this gathering in an email to billionaire Tom Pritzker on August 20, 2015. In his response to Pritzker's query about his New York plans on August 27, Epstein wrote: "Not sure yet. I had dinner with Zuckerberg, Musk, Thiel Hoffman—wild."

Event details

Reid Hoffman hosted dinner for neuroscientist Ed Boyden

The dinner, which took place in Palo Alto, was reportedly hosted by LinkedIn Co-founder Reid Hoffman for MIT neuroscientist Ed Boyden. Vanity Fair had reported on the event at the time, suggesting that Musk introduced Zuckerberg to Epstein, although Musk has denied this claim. Both Zuckerberg and Musk have since downplayed their associations with Epstein.

Denials

Zuckerberg and Musk deny claims

Zuckerberg's spokesperson had said he met Epstein "in passing one time at a dinner honoring scientists that was not organized by Epstein." Musk, on the other hand, denied introducing Zuckerberg to Epstein. He said, "I don't know the guy well enough to do so," adding that "Epstein is obviously a creep" and "Zuckerberg is not a friend of mine."

Island curiosity

Musk wanted to visit Epstein's private island

The newly released Epstein Files also show that Musk had expressed interest in visiting Epstein's infamous private island. In an email, he asked to attend what he called Epstein's "wildest party." The documents also include photographs of Bill Gates with women and former US President Bill Clinton in a pool with Ghislaine Maxwell (Epstein's associate).

