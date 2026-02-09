Epstein bragged about dining with Musk, Zuckerberg, and Hoffman
What's the story
A batch of documents from the US Department of Justice has revealed details of a "wild" dinner in 2015 attended by Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk. The emails, part of the Jeffrey Epstein Files, show that he boasted about this gathering in an email to billionaire Tom Pritzker on August 20, 2015. In his response to Pritzker's query about his New York plans on August 27, Epstein wrote: "Not sure yet. I had dinner with Zuckerberg, Musk, Thiel Hoffman—wild."
Event details
Reid Hoffman hosted dinner for neuroscientist Ed Boyden
The dinner, which took place in Palo Alto, was reportedly hosted by LinkedIn Co-founder Reid Hoffman for MIT neuroscientist Ed Boyden. Vanity Fair had reported on the event at the time, suggesting that Musk introduced Zuckerberg to Epstein, although Musk has denied this claim. Both Zuckerberg and Musk have since downplayed their associations with Epstein.
Denials
Zuckerberg and Musk deny claims
Zuckerberg's spokesperson had said he met Epstein "in passing one time at a dinner honoring scientists that was not organized by Epstein." Musk, on the other hand, denied introducing Zuckerberg to Epstein. He said, "I don't know the guy well enough to do so," adding that "Epstein is obviously a creep" and "Zuckerberg is not a friend of mine."
Island curiosity
Musk wanted to visit Epstein's private island
The newly released Epstein Files also show that Musk had expressed interest in visiting Epstein's infamous private island. In an email, he asked to attend what he called Epstein's "wildest party." The documents also include photographs of Bill Gates with women and former US President Bill Clinton in a pool with Ghislaine Maxwell (Epstein's associate).