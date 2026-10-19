Emmanuel Macron keeps Interior Minister Laurent Nunez, demands more transparency
World
President Emmanuel Macron has decided to keep Interior Minister Laurent Nunez in his post, even though Nunez offered to step down over failures that fueled the unrest.
Macron wants steady leadership during this crisis and has asked Nunez to be more transparent about what went wrong.
Planning-intelligence failures prompt security forces reforms
The protests were linked to failures in planning and intelligence that led to the violence.
Now, Macron is pushing for new ways for security forces to handle these situations.