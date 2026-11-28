Good news for Iowa: the EPA says the Army's recent detonation of 5 tons of lead azide didn't pollute local drinking water.

Initial laboratory results indicate the controlled detonation has not caused a rise in the heavy metal in the bodies of water that supply drinking water to the area.

About 300 people spent Thursday in the field sampling schools, playgrounds, churches and homes across the region, while airborne-lead monitoring was done for 30 consecutive hours using the Xact air monitoring systems.