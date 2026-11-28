EPA: No lead in Iowa drinking water after Army detonation
Good news for Iowa: the EPA says the Army's recent detonation of 5 tons of lead azide didn't pollute local drinking water.
Initial laboratory results indicate the controlled detonation has not caused a rise in the heavy metal in the bodies of water that supply drinking water to the area.
About 300 people spent Thursday in the field sampling schools, playgrounds, churches and homes across the region, while airborne-lead monitoring was done for 30 consecutive hours using the Xact air monitoring systems.
Iowa residents upset, EPA testing continues
Even with these safety checks, many locals are frustrated that they only heard about the blast days before it happened.
The Army said blowing up the unstable chemicals was safer than risking an accidental explosion in winter.
To keep everyone reassured, the EPA is still testing over 3,200 air, soil, dust and water samples and promises to keep folks updated on what they find next.