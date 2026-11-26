After an explosion at the Army's Middletown ammunition plant in Iowa, the Environmental Protection Agency jumped in and collected more than 1,000 samples to check for lead contamination.

The blast happened when old explosives, specifically lead azide from 68 barrels, were too risky to move and had to be detonated on site.

So far, air monitors have not picked up any lead, but everyone is waiting for lab results to be sure it is safe.