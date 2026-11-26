EPA tests for lead after Middletown ammunition plant blast
After an explosion at the Army's Middletown ammunition plant in Iowa, the Environmental Protection Agency jumped in and collected more than 1,000 samples to check for lead contamination.
The blast happened when old explosives, specifically lead azide from 68 barrels, were too risky to move and had to be detonated on site.
So far, air monitors have not picked up any lead, but everyone is waiting for lab results to be sure it is safe.
Middletown residents anxious as EPA tests
People living nearby (about 400 of them) are understandably anxious about health risks.
To help everyone feel safer, about 300 EPA staff and contractors have tested more than 130 buildings, including schools, playgrounds, and day care centers.
The EPA is working closely with locals, and the first lab results could arrive as early as Friday.