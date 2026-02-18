Epstein Files suggest acts tantamount to crimes against humanity: Experts

A panel of independent experts appointed by the United Nations Human Rights Council has claimed that millions of files related to convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein point to a "global criminal enterprise." The documents, released by the US Justice Department, detail crimes committed in an environment of supremacist beliefs, racism, corruption, and extreme misogyny. The panel believes these acts could meet the legal threshold for crimes against humanity.

Investigation call UN demands investigation into Epstein's crimes "So grave is the scale, nature, systematic character, and transnational reach of these atrocities against women and girls, that a number of them may reasonably meet the legal threshold of crimes against humanity," they said. The UN panel demanded an independent and impartial investigation into the allegations in the Epstein files. They also want inquiries into how such crimes could go on for so long.

Connections revealed Epstein's death ruled as suicide The documents released by the US Justice Department have identified over 1,200 victims so far. Epstein, who pleaded guilty to prostitution charges in 2008, was found dead in his jail cell in 2019. His death was ruled a suicide. The documents released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act have revealed his ties with prominent personalities before and after his conviction. However, US Attorney General Pam Bondi said all files required by the act have been released.

Transparency demands Lawmakers demand more transparency Despite Bondi's statement, some lawmakers are demanding more transparency. Kentucky Republican Representative Thomas Massie has asked the Department of Justice to release internal memos on past decisions about charging Epstein and his associates. "If we found six men that they were hiding in two hours, imagine how many men they are covering up for in those 3 million files," said Democratic Representative Ro Khanna after spending two hours reviewing the unredacted documents with Massie.

Experts Congress members allowed to view unredacted files Last Monday, the Justice Department began allowing members of Congress to view unredacted files at its headquarters in DC. They may view the material on computers and take notes but must not carry any electronic gadgets. Before that, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) removed thousands of documents related to Epstein from its website after victims said their identities had been compromised. Their lawyers said flawed redactions in the files had "turned upside down" the lives of nearly 100 survivors.