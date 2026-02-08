Epstein files topple Europe's elite: resignations, probes rock UK, Norway

A recent release of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein by the United States Department of Justice has sent shockwaves through Europe's political landscape. The documents, which were released after public pressure escalated into a political crisis for US President Donald Trump 's administration, leading to a rare bipartisan push to open federal investigative files, have led to political and criminal investigations across several countries. However, the same level of fallout has not been witnessed in the United States.

Political fallout Resignations and firings in Britain The documents have already led to the resignation of several high-profile figures in Europe. In Britain, veteran Labour politician Peter Mandelson was fired by Labour leader Keir Starmer, and the fallout has since deepened due to revelations about his ties with Epstein. Prince Andrew of the British royal family is also under pressure to testify in the US. Meanwhile, Sarah Ferguson's charity has been shut down amid scrutiny of her association with Epstein until as late as 2011.

Investigations underway Investigations opened in Norway and Slovakia In Norway, former Prime Minister Thorbjorn Jagland is under investigation by the economic crimes unit. The documents also revealed a $10 million bequest to Norwegian diplomats Mona Juul and Terje Rod-Larsen from Epstein. Besides, Norway's royal family is reeling from fresh details about Epstein's friendship with Crown Princess Mette-Marit, wife of Prince Haakon, the heir to the throne. Former Slovakian foreign minister Miroslav Lajčák resigned from his role as national security adviser after extensive communications with Epstein were revealed.

Advertisement

Wider implications Investigations launched across Eastern Europe Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland have launched investigations into the documents. Poland has stated that its government would look for potential Polish victims and links between Epstein and Russian intelligence services. The files reveal a global network of royals, billionaires, bankers, academics, and political leaders cultivated by Epstein. In one exchange, he described Britain's 2016 Brexit vote as "just the beginning" of a return to "tribalism."

Advertisement