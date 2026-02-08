Epstein files topple Europe's elite: resignations, probes rock UK, Norway
What's the story
A recent release of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein by the United States Department of Justice has sent shockwaves through Europe's political landscape. The documents, which were released after public pressure escalated into a political crisis for US President Donald Trump's administration, leading to a rare bipartisan push to open federal investigative files, have led to political and criminal investigations across several countries. However, the same level of fallout has not been witnessed in the United States.
Political fallout
Resignations and firings in Britain
The documents have already led to the resignation of several high-profile figures in Europe. In Britain, veteran Labour politician Peter Mandelson was fired by Labour leader Keir Starmer, and the fallout has since deepened due to revelations about his ties with Epstein. Prince Andrew of the British royal family is also under pressure to testify in the US. Meanwhile, Sarah Ferguson's charity has been shut down amid scrutiny of her association with Epstein until as late as 2011.
Investigations underway
Investigations opened in Norway and Slovakia
In Norway, former Prime Minister Thorbjorn Jagland is under investigation by the economic crimes unit. The documents also revealed a $10 million bequest to Norwegian diplomats Mona Juul and Terje Rod-Larsen from Epstein. Besides, Norway's royal family is reeling from fresh details about Epstein's friendship with Crown Princess Mette-Marit, wife of Prince Haakon, the heir to the throne. Former Slovakian foreign minister Miroslav Lajčák resigned from his role as national security adviser after extensive communications with Epstein were revealed.
Wider implications
Investigations launched across Eastern Europe
Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland have launched investigations into the documents. Poland has stated that its government would look for potential Polish victims and links between Epstein and Russian intelligence services. The files reveal a global network of royals, billionaires, bankers, academics, and political leaders cultivated by Epstein. In one exchange, he described Britain's 2016 Brexit vote as "just the beginning" of a return to "tribalism."
Policy impact
Implications for American policymakers
Grégoire Roos, director of the Europe program of the think tank Chatham House, said the files expose the scale of Epstein's reach and possible influence on policymaking. A few high-profile Americans have also faced consequences due to these revelations. Former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers took leave from academic roles after being implicated in the documents.