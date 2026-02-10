Erotic novel by author constitutes child abuse material: Australian judge

An Australian author, Lauren Mastrosa, has been found guilty of creating child sex abuse material through her erotic age-gap romance novel. The New South Wales (NSW) court found that the book, titled Daddy's Little Toy, sexually objectifies children. The story revolves around an 18-year-old woman named Lucy and her father's 45-year-old best friend, Arthur. It details Arthur's desires for Lucy since she was a child and includes scenes where she roleplays as a toddler.

Legal verdict Book 'undeniably offensive,' magistrate said Magistrate Bree Chisholm, who read the entire 210-page novel, found it "undeniably offensive." The book's cover is pastel pink with the title spelled out in children's alphabet blocks. Chisholm observed, "...descriptions and language are used in the portions of the book to describe a character similar to a young child when the sexual activity is occurring." "The reader is left with a description...of an adult male engaging in sexual activity with a young child," she said, according to Australian AP.

Legal proceedings Mastrosa will be sentenced on April 28 Mastrosa was found guilty of creating, possessing, and distributing child abuse material. She will be sentenced on April 28. The Christian charity where she worked as a marketing executive had suspended her pending an investigation after the charges were laid. Her barrister argued that Lucy's character was legal role play, but this argument was dismissed by Chisholm, who found it implied child abuse material prohibited by legislation.

