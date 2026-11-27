Israel's assassination campaign in Gaza escalates amid US pressure
What's the story
Israel has intensified its campaign of targeted assassinations in Gaza, killing Hamas commanders and political leaders. The move comes as the Trump administration pushes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to adhere to a US-brokered ceasefire plan. On Thursday, Israeli forces killed Khaled Abu Nada, a senior member of Hamas's Political Bureau and the organization's Deputy Minister of Education, in central Gaza. The strike also killed his wife, according to Hamas.
Justification
Hamas condemns assassination as breach of ceasefire agreement
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed Abu Nada's assassination would disrupt Hamas's "financial operations and its ability to formulate economic policy."
However, Hamas condemned the attack as part of Israel's "policy of systematic assassinations," calling it a continuous breach of the ceasefire agreement and a violation of international laws.
Since signing the nominal ceasefire over a year ago, Israel has conducted near-daily strikes on Gaza targeting Hamas, resulting in over 1,600 Palestinian deaths according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.
Escalating violence
Israel intensifies strikes, assassinations in recent weeks
In recent weeks, Israel has intensified its strikes. On Wednesday, it killed Muhammad Abu al-Aouf, head of Hamas's internal security in northern Gaza.
The day before, the IDF killed al-Aouf's commander Naeem Muhammad Abu Nahal.
The IDF justified these assassinations as a "blow" to Hamas's leadership capabilities amid ongoing violations of the ceasefire agreement by terrorist organizations in Gaza.
Accusations
Hamas blames US-backed board for ongoing attacks
Hamas has blamed both Israel and the US-backed Board of Peace for the ongoing attacks.
The group accused the board of bearing political and moral responsibility for continuing crimes due to its silence and failure to stop aggression.
The board was established by the Trump administration with UN Security Council backing to advance a ceasefire plan signed in October 2025.
However, implementation stalled within weeks, leaving much of Gaza in ruins.
Ceasefire discussions
Netanyahu refuses to progress on plan until Hamas is disarmed
On Tuesday, Netanyahu spoke with Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and key architect of the ceasefire deal.
Kushner urged Netanyahu to fulfill Israel's obligations under the plan, which includes halting strikes on Gaza and withdrawing occupying forces.
However, Netanyahu has refused to progress on the 20-point plan until Hamas is fully disarmed.
Last week, Defense Minister Israel Katz said Israel "will not withdraw from the current lines of the security zones" until Hamas is "dismantled."
Isolation warning
Kushner warns Israel risks global isolation
In an extensive interview with New York magazine, Kushner warned that Israel risks becoming globally isolated. He said Israel could either become more secure and integrated into the world or trend toward global pariah status.
In another interview with Mathias Dopfner, CEO of POLITICO's parent company Axel Springer, Kushner criticized Netanyahu for not making progress on the Gaza plan and urged Israel to adopt economic diplomacy instead of a "constant wartime mindset."