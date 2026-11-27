The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed Abu Nada's assassination would disrupt Hamas's "financial operations and its ability to formulate economic policy."

However, Hamas condemned the attack as part of Israel's "policy of systematic assassinations," calling it a continuous breach of the ceasefire agreement and a violation of international laws.

Since signing the nominal ceasefire over a year ago, Israel has conducted near-daily strikes on Gaza targeting Hamas, resulting in over 1,600 Palestinian deaths according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.