Estonia says Russian security services ordered arson at Milrem Robotics

Estonia's foreign minister said "This act of sabotage is part of Russia's broader campaign across Europe, aimed at intimidating us and weakening our support for Ukraine."

In response, Estonia summoned Russia's charge d'affaires in Tallinn and three Latvian citizens suspected of involvement in the attack were detained in Latvia and later handed over to Estonia.

Even though Russia denies everything, NATO and the European Union are backing Estonia and stressing the need for unity against these kinds of threats.