Estonia says Russian security services ordered arson at Milrem Robotics
Estonia says Russian security services ordered an arson attack on Milrem Robotics, a company in Tallinn that develops unmanned and autonomous ground systems for military use, back on August 15.
Officials believe this was a targeted move to weaken support for Ukraine, since Milrem plays a big role in Estonia's efforts to help Kyiv.
NATO and EU back Estonia
Estonia's foreign minister said "This act of sabotage is part of Russia's broader campaign across Europe, aimed at intimidating us and weakening our support for Ukraine."
In response, Estonia summoned Russia's charge d'affaires in Tallinn and three Latvian citizens suspected of involvement in the attack were detained in Latvia and later handed over to Estonia.
Even though Russia denies everything, NATO and the European Union are backing Estonia and stressing the need for unity against these kinds of threats.