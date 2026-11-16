EU accuses Russia of stalling Ukraine talks, sanctions target banks
The European Union (EU) is accusing Russia of dragging its feet on peace talks with Ukraine while stepping up attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure.
In response, the EU has targeted nearly 50 Russian banks and financial institutions, and several businesspeople linked to the energy sector and to the trade in oil and petroleum products, saying dozens of other individuals accused of spreading pro-Russian propaganda and disinformation were hit with asset freezes and travel bans.
EU demands ceasefire, rejects Russia's plan
EU leaders say a ceasefire must come first, followed by a genuine peace agreement.
They've also shot down Russia's new European security plan, seeing it as a move to weaken NATO.
Meanwhile, European officials aren't too impressed with U.S.-led mediation so far, saying it hasn't really addressed the big issues like territory and security.