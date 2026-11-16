EU blocks 3 Chinese rice consignments after GMO detections

This issue has popped up before, with past cases involving rice crackers and noodles.

Even though China says it does not grow GM rice, some experimental varieties seem to have slipped into the market.

The EU has been sounding the alarm for years: over 125 alert notifications for Chinese rice-based products alone between 2006 and 2025.

Meanwhile, China is also turning away GMO-tainted imports from countries like India and Kazakhstan, making global food trade even trickier for everyone involved.