EU holds Russian diesel sanctions despite Trump Putin deal
World
The EU isn't budging on its Russian diesel sanctions, even after Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin struck a deal to let Russia export millions of tons of fuel.
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas made it clear: lifting sanctions would just help fund the war in Ukraine, so Europe's not interested.
Kallas doubles down before EU vote
Kallas doubled down ahead of a big EU vote this Monday, October 12, on an even tougher sanctions package.
Meanwhile, Ukraine's president, Zelenskyy, called Trump's move "weak decision" that could drag out the conflict.
Tensions are running high. Ukraine even hit back by targeting a Russian oil facility right after the news broke.