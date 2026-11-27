EU leaders debate budget, $49 billion Ukraine loan in Brussels
EU leaders met in Brussels to hash out the bloc's budget and a big $49 billion loan for Ukraine, which is meant to help with both economic struggles and the ongoing war.
But not everyone's on the same page: some leaders want to focus more on traditional EU spending, while others see supporting Ukraine as urgent.
France Italy defend farm, regional funds
Countries like France and Italy are pushing to protect funding for farming and poorer regions, while Germany is calling for tighter spending but admits defense and growth still matter.
European Council President Antonio Costa urged everyone to keep an open mind and work together, but if they can't seal a deal now, there's another shot at it in December.