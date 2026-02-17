European Parliament disables AI features on work devices

The European Parliament has disabled built-in artificial intelligence (AI) features on work devices, citing cybersecurity and data protection concerns. The decision was communicated through an internal email sent on Monday, as reported by Politico. The e-MEP tech support desk had flagged a specific issue where some AI tools were sending data to cloud servers for tasks that could be performed locally.

Disabled tools Email stated 'full extent of data shared still being assessed' The email stated, "As these features continue to evolve and become available on more devices, the full extent of data shared with service providers is still being assessed." It added that until this is fully clarified, it is safer to keep such features disabled. The disabled tools include writing assistants, summarizing tools, enhanced virtual assistants, and webpage summary features on tablets and phones.

Personal devices Lawmakers advised to exercise caution with AI on personal devices The email also advised lawmakers to exercise similar caution with AI on their personal devices. It specifically warned against feeding work emails or internal documents to AI features that scan content and cautioned against giving third-party AI apps broad access to data. This decision comes after the European Parliament had previously banned TikTok on staff devices in 2023.

