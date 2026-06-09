EU to give €90B loan package to Ukraine
What's the story
The European Union (EU) is set to increase its support for Ukraine with a €90 billion loan package. The first installment of this aid, amounting to €5.9 billion, will be used for purchasing drones. European Commission Vice President Kaja Kallas made the announcement at an informal EU defense ministers meeting in Nicosia, Cyprus.
Sanctions proposal
Kallas reveals plans for new sanctions on Russia
Kallas also revealed plans to impose over 80 new sanctions on Russia's military industrial complex, human rights violators, and propagandists. These measures are aimed at pressuring Moscow's "war economy." She emphasized the need for deeper defense industrial cooperation with Ukraine, especially in air defense, adding that this must go "hand in hand" with facilitating production of Ukrainian systems in the European Union and establishing European companies in Ukraine.
Diplomatic talks
Zelenskyy on 2-day visit to UK
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is currently on a two-day visit to the United Kingdom. He met King Charles III and took to social media to thank him for his support. "I thank His Majesty, the people, and the entire United Kingdom for their ironclad support for our people," Zelenskyy posted. During talks with Prime Minister Keir Starmer, he stressed Ukraine's need for more missiles and support to protect energy infrastructure, preparing for winter.
Conflict discussions
Zelenskyy meets US special envoys, French president
Zelenskyy also met US Special Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner at Chisinau Airport. They discussed prospects surrounding the conflict ahead of the G7 Summit and other engagements this month. He also spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron to coordinate next steps after his talks in London and to review details of the talks held with the US envoys.