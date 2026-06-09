EU to give €90B loan package to Ukraine

Diplomatic talks

Zelenskyy on 2-day visit to UK

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is currently on a two-day visit to the United Kingdom. He met King Charles III and took to social media to thank him for his support. "I thank His Majesty, the people, and the entire United Kingdom for their ironclad support for our people," Zelenskyy posted. During talks with Prime Minister Keir Starmer, he stressed Ukraine's need for more missiles and support to protect energy infrastructure, preparing for winter.