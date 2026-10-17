EU sanctions Mumbai ship manager over Russian oil transfers

The European Union just sanctioned Vigor Marine Services LLP, a Mumbai-based commercial ship manager, along with several others, for breaking trade rules with Russia.

Vigor Marine Services LLP was among the entities sanctioned by the European Union, accused of helping move Russian oil using risky tactics like ship-to-ship transfers and tampering with tracking systems.

Other sanctioned entities were based in Russia, Turkiye, the United Arab Emirates, and Seychelles. Hurus Trade FZE was accused of supplying Russian-origin crude oil to India, Movers Group LLC of parallel imports, LLC DT Inier of customs-broker activity and sanctions circumvention, United Stream LLC of payment-agent services, and Vigor Marine Services LLP, DIS Logistics DMCC, and Shiva Shipping Ltd of shadow-fleet conduct.