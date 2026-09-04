'India warned Europe about China, we didn't listen': Belgian PM
What's the story
Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever has warned Europe about the dangers of its growing economic dependence on China. Speaking at a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) event in Delhi, he said that India had seen this risk before Europe and had warned them. "India saw this earlier than we did. And they warned us. And we didn't listen," he said, referring to China's economic expansion and dumping practices in European markets.
Europe
'For Europe, these past years have been rude awakening'
This acknowledgment comes as India and Belgium strengthen their defense ties and signal greater strategic trust between the two nations.
De Wever said Europe has for too long allowed cheap foreign goods to enter its markets, hurting domestic industries and increasing reliance on outside suppliers.
The Belgian leader stressed that Europe is now facing the consequences of these dependencies, which could turn economic ties into political leverage.
Acknowledging warnings
Modi alerted Europe about threat from China: De Wever
"For Europe, these past years have been a rude awakening. For too long, Europe looked on as overcapacity was dumped below costs on our markets. As its industrial base was undermined and as dependencies were deliberately built up so that it could be used as leverage," he said, without naming China.
De Wever also credited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with alerting Europe.
"Your Prime Minister warned Europe....long time ago. But he was ignored...But we are listening now," he said.
Strategic partnership
India is No.1 on our list, says De Wever
De Wever emphasized that Belgium now sees India as a key and trusted partner amid geopolitical uncertainties.
"India is No. 1 on our list. If India is not on your list, then you are missing something fundamental," he said.
He also questioned the reliability of countries that could suddenly change trade policies or impose tariffs, stressing Belgium needed partners based on trust.
"Who else can cooperate with us on the basis of trust?" De Wever asked.
Defense agreements
Belgium-India defense ties
Belgium and Indian defense companies have signed 10 agreements on defense-industry cooperation. These arrangements may allow joint production of military hardware in India using Belgian technology.
The agreements cover a wide range of technologies, including ammunition, rockets, autonomous maritime systems, mine warfare, weapons, drones, counter-drone systems, air-defense software, and armored-vehicle systems.
The two countries have also agreed to expand military exchanges and training while strengthening intelligence-sharing and cooperation between their agencies.