WHO links heatwave in Europe to over 1,300 excess deaths
What's the story
Europe is currently experiencing an unprecedented early summer heatwave, which the World Health Organization (WHO) has linked to over 1,300 excess deaths since June 21. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO chief, warned that "Heat stress is often called the 'silent killer'" and added that European infrastructure isn't equipped for such extreme temperatures. The heatwave has already broken temperature records in Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic.
France's toll
France reports spike in emergency calls
In France, the national health ministry reported around 1,000 more deaths than expected since Wednesday. Most of these fatalities were among people aged 65 and above, after recording a 40% increase in the number of people dying at home. The country also saw a spike in emergency calls during its hottest days.
Record highs
Record temperatures in Germany, Poland, Czech Republic
Germany recorded its hottest day on Sunday with a temperature of 41.7°C in eastern Brandenburg. This broke the previous record set a day earlier. In Poland, Slubice recorded an all-time high of 40.5°C, while the Czech Republic saw 41.1°C at Doksany near Prague. These records are attributed to climate change, which Tedros said is causing "once-in-a-generation" heatwaves to become nearly annual events across Europe.
Public response
Authorities take drastic measures to combat heatwave
The extreme weather has forced European authorities to take drastic measures. The Dutch music festival Defqon.1 was canceled due to a code red warning for extreme heat. In Paris, officials banned public drinking of takeaway alcohol and canceled the city's Pride march to ease pressure on emergency services.
Infrastructure damage
Heatwave damages infrastructure across Europe
The heatwave has also damaged infrastructure across Europe. In Germany, the concrete surfaces of highways have broken up due to high temperatures. Leipzig's public transportation system was disrupted as tram services were suspended after heat damage affected tracks and switches. Wildfires have also broken out in Germany due to the extreme weather conditions.
Climate impact
Climate change responsible for extreme weather events: Study
A study by the World Weather Attribution found that climate change has made this week's record-breaking heat and humidity in Europe possible. The study concluded that such extreme weather events would have been virtually impossible just five decades ago, and are 200 times more likely today than they would have been 20 years ago. Tedros urged European countries to implement "heat health action plans" to protect public health from climate change impacts.