WHO links heatwave in Europe to over 1,300 excess deaths

Climate impact

Climate change responsible for extreme weather events: Study

A study by the World Weather Attribution found that climate change has made this week's record-breaking heat and humidity in Europe possible. The study concluded that such extreme weather events would have been virtually impossible just five decades ago, and are 200 times more likely today than they would have been 20 years ago. Tedros urged European countries to implement "heat health action plans" to protect public health from climate change impacts.