European gas benchmark jumps over 8% as cold snap nears
Gas prices across Europe just shot up, with the main benchmark jumping more than 8% as everyone braces for a cold snap.
With storage levels lower than usual and supply from Qatar under pressure, there's growing worry about energy shortages and rising bills this winter, especially for households juggling tight budgets.
UK Ofgem to raise cap 26%
In the UK households are looking at some of the steepest energy bills in Europe. Ofgem is set to raise the price cap by 26%, adding around £443 a year to typical costs.
Groups like Citizens Advice say last month's £100 giveaway isn't enough and expect more people will need emergency help if things get colder.