European leaders fear Russian expansion after Vladimir Putin's party victory
European leaders are getting uneasy about Russia possibly taking its conflict with Ukraine further, targeting other countries next.
Officials have noticed more Russian covert moves lately (think sabotage and cyberattacks), which could put NATO members at risk.
Putin's party just won a big parliamentary victory too, after he cast the vote as a show of support for the war.
Western officials flag Russian covert operations
Western officials believe Russia is increasing clandestine operations across Europe. This includes things like drone flyovers near sensitive sites, cyberattacks, and hard-to-trace sabotage.
Poland's prime minister, Donald Tusk, even warned that Russia might try targeted drone or missile strikes against countries helping Ukraine to shake up NATO unity.
European security agencies are staying alert, since even small incidents could test how NATO responds together.