European leaders warn Trump Xi summit risks Yalta-style Ukraine split
European leaders are raising red flags about a possible "Yalta-style" split of Ukraine after President Trump's recent summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, where he embraced Russia's Vladimir Putin as a "friend."
At a Berlin meeting on November 19, 2026, the leaders of Germany, France, Britain, Poland, Italy, and NATO made it clear they want in on any US-backed talks about Russia's war in Ukraine.
Leaders demand Europe at Ukraine talks
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz summed up the mood: "A 'Yalta' format will not bring peace," and he said leaders would not allow Europe to be "divided up."
Jared Kushner said Trump wants Europe involved and is open to offering NATO-like security guarantees for Ukraine.
President Zelenskiy also stressed that Europe needs to be at the table for any real progress.
The main worry? Decisions about Ukraine shouldn't be made behind closed doors like at the 1945 Yalta Conference.