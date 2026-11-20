German Chancellor Friedrich Merz summed up the mood: "A 'Yalta' format will not bring peace," and he said leaders would not allow Europe to be "divided up."

Jared Kushner said Trump wants Europe involved and is open to offering NATO-like security guarantees for Ukraine.

President Zelenskiy also stressed that Europe needs to be at the table for any real progress.

The main worry? Decisions about Ukraine shouldn't be made behind closed doors like at the 1945 Yalta Conference.