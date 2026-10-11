Ex-BND chief August Hanning arrested for alleged state secrets leak
World
August Hanning, who once led Germany's foreign spy agency (BND), has been arrested for allegedly leaking state secrets to a foreign power.
Authorities say his former chief of staff, Manfred D, got classified information for Hanning's consulting business.
Hanning, through his lawyers, denies passing on confidential documents to foreign powers and is awaiting trial in detention.
Pressure mounts to reform German intelligence
The case has rattled Germany's security ties with other countries, especially since US intelligence was reportedly involved in the breach.
Now, German officials are under pressure to update their intelligence practices fast, hoping to rebuild trust and keep sensitive information safe going forward.