Explosions reported near Damascus hotel where Macron was staying
What's the story
Explosions rocked Damascus on Tuesday as French President Emmanuel Macron met his Syrian counterpart, President Ahmad al-Sharaa. Macron had entered the presidential palace to meet al-Sharaa when the explosions took place. The blasts occurred near the Four Seasons Hotel, where Macron was staying, per France 24. His office confirmed he was safe. This visit is historic, as Macron is the first major Western leader to visit Syria since al-Sharaa assumed power after ousting Bashar Assad in 2024.
Incident details
18 people wounded, including 4 police officers
State television reported that two explosions were caused by explosive devices, one in a garbage bin and another in a parked car. The blasts left 18 people wounded, including four police officers. An investigation is currently underway at the scene of the attack. Footage from social media showed a van and motorcycle on fire with blood stains on the street.
Security situation
Explosions challenge al-Sharaa's efforts to stabilize Syria
The explosions come days after a cafe bombing near the Justice Palace killed at least 10 people and injured over 20. The attacks pose a challenge for al-Sharaa, who is trying to bring stability to war-torn Syria. Since attaining power, al-Sharaa has worked to assert complete authority and bring peace, appeal to minorities suspicious of his Islamist-led rule, and secure the backing of Western nations who were skeptical of his prior leadership of the former al-Qaeda-linked Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group.
Economic focus
Macron's visit aims to boost Syria's reconstruction
Macron's visit to Syria comes ahead of a NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey. He arrived with an economic delegation and is set to sign memorandums of understanding with al-Sharaa. This is part of efforts to attract investors for Syria's reconstruction after 14 years of war. The Syrian conflict has killed nearly half a million people and displaced millions, leaving the country's infrastructure in ruins.