Explosions reported near Damascus hotel where Macron was staying 

Security situation

Explosions challenge al-Sharaa's efforts to stabilize Syria

The explosions come days after a cafe bombing near the Justice Palace killed at least 10 people and injured over 20. The attacks pose a challenge for al-Sharaa, who is trying to bring stability to war-torn Syria. Since attaining power, al-Sharaa has worked to assert complete authority and bring peace, appeal to minorities suspicious of his Islamist-led rule, and secure the backing of Western nations who were skeptical of his prior leadership of the former al-Qaeda-linked Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group.