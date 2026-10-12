FAA issues safety alert for U.S.-registered planes over Saudi Arabia
World
The FAA just put out a safety alert for US airlines heading to or flying over Saudi Arabia, after some serious security concerns.
The warning, active until December 10, 2026, mentions risks from military activity and possible navigation issues, so all U.S.-registered planes are being told to stay extra cautious.
Riyadh airport attacks kill 13
This comes right after deadly attacks at Riyadh's international airport on October 10 and 11 that left 13 people dead and more than 300 injured.
The airport remains closed through at least 5pm EDT Monday (October 12).
Even with the advisory in place, Delta plans to kick off direct Atlanta-Riyadh flights on October 23, while FedEx and other airlines continue operations.