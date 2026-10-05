FAA to review India flight safety oversight November 16-20, 2026
The US aviation watchdog, the Federal Aviation Administration, or FAA, is set to review how India manages flight safety from November 16-20, 2026.
India's top aviation body, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, or DGCA, is double-checking its rules and training to match global standards.
This check matters a lot: if India passes, airlines like Air India and IndiGo can keep flying to the US and team up with US carriers.
India's DGCA finds issues before review
The FAA will look closely at India's laws, technical know-how, and how well staff are trained.
Keeping Category one status means Indian airlines can add flights to the US using their own aircraft and carry the codes of US carriers on their operations, subject to other regulatory requirements.
But if things slip (like they did back in 2014), flights could face new restrictions.
DGCA has found some issues recently, so everyone's working hard to fix them before the big review.