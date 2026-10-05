FAA to review India flight safety oversight November 16-20, 2026

The US aviation watchdog, the Federal Aviation Administration, or FAA, is set to review how India manages flight safety from November 16-20, 2026.

India's top aviation body, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, or DGCA, is double-checking its rules and training to match global standards.

This check matters a lot: if India passes, airlines like Air India and IndiGo can keep flying to the US and team up with US carriers.