Factory fire near Jakarta kills 26, leaves 8 workers missing
A fire broke out at the PT Fonusa Agung Mulia candy factory near Jakarta, leaving 26 workers dead and eight still missing.
Most victims were trapped on the second floor when the fire broke out, making escape nearly impossible.
Authorities confirmed these numbers today as search efforts continue.
Over 600 rescuers search burned building
Over 600 rescuers, including soldiers, police, and Red Cross teams, are searching the burned three-story building to find those still unaccounted for.