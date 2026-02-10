A bizarre scandal has rocked Lebanon , where an auto mechanic impersonated a Saudi prince and duped the country's elite. Moustafa al-Hasian, posing as "Prince Abu Omar," was able to influence politicians and even former Prime Minister Fouad Siniora at the behest of Khaldoun Oraymet, an influential Sunni sheikh in the country. The scam involved al-Hasian lobbying for Nawaf Salam during last year's prime ministerial election and convincing some MPs to change their votes.

Deceptive influence Lebanese elites fell for the ruse without any verification Al-Hasian's impersonation was so convincing that a parliamentary candidate even gifted Oraymet's son a car. Another politician sought al-Hasian's help for his son's equestrian aspirations in Saudi Arabia. The scam was executed through a British phone number, with al-Hasian using an accent from Wadi Khaled to mimic the Saudi dialect. This ruse worked wonders on Lebanese elites who fell for it without verification or questioning.

Political manipulation Scam exposes how easily Lebanese politicians are swayed The scam has exposed how Lebanese politicians are easily swayed by foreign powers. According to the Financial Times, Sami Atallah, the founding director of The Policy Initiative think tank in Beirut, said the incident shows how much Lebanon's political elites have surrendered to foreign decisions. "They'd do anything just by hearing the Saudi accent," he was quoted as saying.

Advertisement