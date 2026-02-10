Fake 'Saudi Prince' scandal: Auto worker scams Lebanon's elite
What's the story
A bizarre scandal has rocked Lebanon, where an auto mechanic impersonated a Saudi prince and duped the country's elite. Moustafa al-Hasian, posing as "Prince Abu Omar," was able to influence politicians and even former Prime Minister Fouad Siniora at the behest of Khaldoun Oraymet, an influential Sunni sheikh in the country. The scam involved al-Hasian lobbying for Nawaf Salam during last year's prime ministerial election and convincing some MPs to change their votes.
Deceptive influence
Lebanese elites fell for the ruse without any verification
Al-Hasian's impersonation was so convincing that a parliamentary candidate even gifted Oraymet's son a car. Another politician sought al-Hasian's help for his son's equestrian aspirations in Saudi Arabia. The scam was executed through a British phone number, with al-Hasian using an accent from Wadi Khaled to mimic the Saudi dialect. This ruse worked wonders on Lebanese elites who fell for it without verification or questioning.
Political manipulation
Scam exposes how easily Lebanese politicians are swayed
The scam has exposed how Lebanese politicians are easily swayed by foreign powers. According to the Financial Times, Sami Atallah, the founding director of The Policy Initiative think tank in Beirut, said the incident shows how much Lebanon's political elites have surrendered to foreign decisions. "They'd do anything just by hearing the Saudi accent," he was quoted as saying.
Legal proceedings
Al-Hasian and Oraymet are now facing multiple charges
After the scam was exposed, authorities arrested al-Hasian and Oraymet. They are now facing charges of fraud, blackmail, influencing politicians' voting decisions, impersonation, and disturbing Lebanese relations with Saudi Arabia. Imad Salamey, a political scientist at Lebanese American University, said, "The real victim of Abu Omar is us, the Lebanese people."