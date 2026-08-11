Shocking! Fauci privately warned COVID vaccines might cause miscarriages

Despite his private concerns, Fauci publicly assured that there were "no red flags" for pregnant women regarding the vaccine.

On February 3, during a livestream Q&A with the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), he said that the FDA had found no red flags about pregnant women and COVID-19 vaccines.

Months later, he reiterated this view by saying there was no indication of any increase in adverse issues in vaccinated pregnant women compared to those who weren't vaccinated.