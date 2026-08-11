Shocking! Fauci privately warned COVID vaccines might cause miscarriages
What's the story
Anthony Fauci, the ex-director of US's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, privately expressed concerns over a potential link between COVID-19 vaccines and miscarriages in pregnant women. In a text exchange with then-Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy on January 25, 2021, Fauci said, "Since many people have significant cytokines storm and fever after the 2nd dose, this theoretically could be associated with miscarriage in the 1st trimester."
Public v/s private
Publicly assured of no red flags for pregnant women
Despite his private concerns, Fauci publicly assured that there were "no red flags" for pregnant women regarding the vaccine.
On February 3, during a livestream Q&A with the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), he said that the FDA had found no red flags about pregnant women and COVID-19 vaccines.
Months later, he reiterated this view by saying there was no indication of any increase in adverse issues in vaccinated pregnant women compared to those who weren't vaccinated.
WHO warning
Surprised at WHO's warning against Moderna vaccine use
In another text dated January 26, 2021, Murthy expressed surprise at the World Health Organization's (WHO) strong warning against the use of Moderna vaccine in pregnant women.
He said it was a strong statement to make and could be potentially damaging to public confidence among pregnant women.
The messages were released by Republican Senators Rand Paul and Ron Johnson from over 34,000 texts and 522 voicemails obtained by the Senate Homeland Security Committee last week from Fauci's government-issued cell phone.
Legal proceedings
Paul refers Fauci for prosecution over refusal to testify
Paul has referred Fauci for prosecution due to his refusal to testify before the Homeland Security panel.
When asked if he had discussed potential prosecution with Attorney General Todd Blanche or DC US Attorney Jeanine Pirro, President Donald Trump said he hadn't.
During a July 29 hearing about the COVID-19 pandemic and "gain of function" research funded by US grants, Fauci invoked his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination to avoid answering questions.